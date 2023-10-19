National Pharmacy Week observed by Heart Care Society,USTM Pharmacy College

Sonapur, October 19: The School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and the IA Ayurvedic

Medical College at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM)

collaborated with the Heart Care Society of Assam and observed National Pharmacy Week-

2023 by holding a Heart Care Awareness Session on Tuesday at Sonapur Government Old

Age Home.

Some of the dignitaries participating in the awareness session were Dr N K Bhattacharjee,

Senior Cardiologist and founder President of Heart Care Society of Assam, Archana

Bhattacharjee, Chairperson of Women’s Forum of Heart Care Society of Assam, Dr Rohini

Kumari, Diabetologist, I Majid, Vice president of Heart Care Society of Assam,

Nilakshi Goswami Baruah, Secretary of Women Forum, Heart Care Society of Assam,

Dr Sikha Bezbaruah Goswami, Debasish Banerjee, Secretary of Heart Care Society of

Assam, Pranjal Kumar Sarma, and Paritosh Dey, Programme Coordinator of Heart

Care Society of Assam, according to a USTM Press release

A provision for free health check-ups with ECG, Blood Pressure, Blood Glucose, and Body

Mass Index monitoring was carried out for all the inmates of the Old Age Home.

Consultation was done by Dr. N K Bhattacharjee and Dr. Rohini Kumari from Heart Care

Society of Assam and Dr. Mofida Khatun, Dr. Ruksana Parbin along with Senior Nurse and

assistant Nurse of University Hospital of Ayurveda & Naturopathy & IA Ayurvedic Medical College, USTM.

Free distribution of fruits, groceries, health drinks, and sweets was organised by the Heart Care Society of Assam to all the senior residents of the Old Age Home. Medicines

were prescribed with an assurance of complete health and medication support to them.

Dr. N.K Bhattacharjee delivered an awareness talk on health management. Dr Sikha

Bezbarua Goswami sang a beautiful Borgeet.

An interactive session with USTM students was also equivalently conducted to formulate them professionally.