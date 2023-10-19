Assam BJP MLAs given specific vote margin targets for LS polls

Guwahati, October 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with all the BJP MLAs at the state party headquarters here, during which discussions were held on the role of each legislator in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to party sources, Sarma has set specific targets for each MLA to accumulate votes for the BJP candidates.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister said: “There was a discussion with the MLAs of the party, especially about the Lok Sabha elections. A clear message was given to everyone. The MLAs should give their best effort for party candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

“There is no room for complacency. I am sure that the BJP alliance will win at least 11 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Assam. We can win another seat but there is uncertainty. The accuracy of his prediction will become clear after the poll results are out.”

He also highlighted there will be no seat sharing problem with the ruling alliance.

IANS