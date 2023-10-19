Deficit teachers demand pension

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 18: The state government will examine the demand for providing pension to retired deficit school teachers.

President of Retired Deficit School Teachers’ Association, ED Nongsiang said they met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday to remind him of their long-pending demand.

“Till date the government has done nothing. We submitted a fresh petition to the CM,” Nongsiang said, pointing out that there are around 2,000 retired deficit school teachers in the state.