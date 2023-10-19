Illegal collection KHADC chief asks UDP to seek evidence from ex-CEM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 18: A day after the UDP dared KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem to provide the names of its supporters along with evidence substantiating their involvement in the alleged collection of illegal taxes from check gates, the latter advised the party to collect the details from former CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne.

“I am sure the ex-CEM would be able to provide his party with all the evidence since he knows as to what was going on,” Syiem said.

He went on to claim that many UDP leaders were unhappy over this development since it has exposed the party.