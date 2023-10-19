Israel’s Ambassador to India discusses ties between two nations amid West Asia conflict

Shillong, October 19: Naor Gilon, Israel’s Ambassador to India, addressed the ongoing conflict in West Asia and highlighted the importance of India-Israel ties.

He also discussed the issue of freeing hostages held by Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group designated as a terror organization by multiple countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

In response to the unprecedented attacks by Hamas on Israel, Ambassador Gilon expressed gratitude for the swift response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per Indian Express, he mentioned that PM Modi conveyed his solidarity even before the full picture of the situation emerged. Additionally, PM Modi reaffirmed his support during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ambassador Gilon emphasized that Israel received support at various levels, including from Indian officials, ministers, civil society, and social media users.

Regarding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, Gilon mentioned that Israel would appreciate any assistance from India. Over 200 Israeli hostages, including foreign nationals, are still in captivity following the Hamas attack on October 7.

Prime Minister Modi condemned the terrorist attack and expressed India’s unwavering support for Israel, stating on social media that India stands “firmly with Israel in this difficult hour.”