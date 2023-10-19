Replica of Chandrayan-3 adds grandeur to Nongpoh Ram Mandir Durga Puja

Nongpoh, Oct 19: In an inspirational initiative, the Nongpoh Ram Mandir Durga Puja Committee has adorned the iconic Nongpoh Ram Mandir with a replica of Chandrayan-3, as part of the Durga Puja celebration, in an effort to motivate students from Ri Bhoi District to explore the field of science.

The beautiful display at the Mandir not only signifies a celebration of culture and tradition but also serves as a symbolic beacon for young minds to venture into the realm of scientific knowledge.

The Nongpoh Ram Mandir, a prominent religious and cultural establishment with a history spanning 96 years since its inception in 1927, has been celebrating Durga Puja within its sacred precincts since 1944. This year’s festivities, aside from the Chandrayan-3 exhibit, are marked by exquisite decorations and displays, enhancing the spiritual and festive ambiance.

Speaking to the press, Unteshwar Singh, the President of the Nongpoh Ram Mandir Durga Puja Committee, shared the noble intent behind showcasing the Chandrayan-3 replica. Singh emphasized that this unique endeavour was aimed at inspiring students in Ri Bhoi district to seriously opursue science as a subject in their educational journey. He expressed concern about the prevalent trend in the district where a significant number of students predominantly opt for Arts and Commerce streams, overlooking the field of Science.

Singh went on to highlight the essential message he wishes to convey through this initiative – the importance of maintaining peace and harmony in Ri Bhoi district. He underscored that regardless of caste or religion, fostering unity and understanding among the district’s diverse populace is vital for the well-being of all residents.

The presence of the Chandrayan-3 replica at the Nongpoh Ram Mandir is expected to serve as a source of inspiration and awareness for local students, emphasizing the significance of embracing Science in their educational and career pursuits. It is envisaged that this gesture will encourage the youth to take up Science subjects, ultimately contributing to the district’s intellectual growth and bringing laurels to the region.

Unteshwar Singh extended warm wishes for a joyous and blessed Durga Puja to all residents of Ri Bhoi District, marking the start of the celebration on October 15, with the festivities set to conclude on October 24, 2023.

The Nongpoh Ram Mandir Durga Puja Committee’s initiative to infuse the spirit of scientific curiosity and promote unity among the district’s residents reflects a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary aspirations, symbolizing the core values of education, culture, and harmony within the community.