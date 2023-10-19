Kriti Sanon talks ‘Ganapath’ and the challenges of action scenes

Shillong, October 19: Kriti Sanon, who recently clinched the ‘Best Actress’ award at the National Awards, has shared insights about her upcoming film ‘Ganapath’ and the challenges she faced during the action sequences in the movie.

On Tuesday, Kriti received the prestigious National Award for her role in ‘Mimi’ at the 69th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi.

As per IANS, the actress was in the national capital on Wednesday to promote ‘Ganapath’ alongside co-star Tiger Shroff. Kriti looked stunning in a white short-sleeved dress, complemented by thigh-high boots. She kept her short hair down and opted for a minimal makeup look with glossy lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Discussing her preparations for the role, Kriti mentioned, “Nothing is really easy when you are doing it for the first time. I have never done action before this film. My first film was with Tiger, so I always aspired to do action films.”

She added, “My character Jassi wields nunchucks, which, I believe, hasn’t been done much in Bollywood. To master that skill, you have to integrate it into your body, so I began training nine months prior to shooting. It wasn’t easy, and I ended up with injuries to my head and elbows.”

“But it’s rewarding to practice until you’ve mastered it, and then seeing it come alive on screen. I would love to explore more action roles. We filmed in Ladakh, where the oxygen levels were extremely low. Performing action scenes in such conditions is even more challenging than usual, but it’s all worth it,” she added.

‘Ganapath’ takes a unique approach, breaking away from traditional Bollywood norms, and delves into the realm of cyberpunk-style sci-fi cinema. It revolves around the concept of a chosen one liberating people from an oppressor, set in a dystopian ‘Blade Runner’ style, yet retaining Hindi cinema’s colorful aesthetic.

This fresh concept and the intriguing trailer have generated excitement among fans, with both the action and romantic aspects receiving praise.

The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Elli AvrRam. Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Ganapath’ is set to hit theaters on October 20 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.