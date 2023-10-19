MCTA to continue stir against NEP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 18: The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) on Wednesday made it clear that even if the colleges carry on with the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, they would remain steadfast in their opposition to its hasty implementation.

“Even if everyone agrees to implement NEP in the state it does not turn the wrong into right,” MCTA general secretary Airpeace W Rani said.

He blamed NEHU for the wrong decision and said people should not blame the MCTA for the ongoing mess.

He reiterated that the MCTA will continue with their non-cooperation movement.