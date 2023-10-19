Traffic jams in city alarming: High Court

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 18: The High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday noted with concern that the traffic situation on the ground in the city has seen little improvement and remains alarming.

The court observed that pavements have been completely taken over by hawkers and vendors, forcing pedestrians to spill on the streets which are already far too narrow to accommodate smooth vehicular movement. “This malaise can be seen from the prime Laitumkhrah area in Shillong,” the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh said.

The court also asked the government to look at out-of-the-box solutions to ease the traffic congestion in the city.

In a related development, the Meghalaya State Planning Board (MSPB) on Wednesday dwelt at the length on the traffic congestion in the city.

The MSPB urged the Home, Transport and Urban Affairs departments to prepare detailed presentations on the possible solutions to ease the problem.

MSPB Chairman, Metbah Lyngdoh said they have decided to ask the Power department to come up with a presentation on the power scenario in the state.