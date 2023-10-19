Shooting for Adah Sharma starrer ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ starts

Shillong, October 19: The team behind ‘The Kerala Story,’ including producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma, has begun work on their next project titled ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story.’

The project commenced with a Muhurat puja and the first day of shooting at the location.

As per IANS, the puja was attended by Vipul, Aashin A Shah from Sunshine Pictures, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma. Following the puja, Adah delivered her first dialogue for the film, dressed in military attire, which has generated excitement for the movie.

In June, the makers officially announced the film, describing it as a “hidden truth that will take the nation by storm.” ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, directed by Sudipto Sen, and made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures in association with Last Monk Media. The film is scheduled for release on April 5, 2024.

Adah Sharma received wide acclaim for her performances in ‘The Kerala Story,’ where she portrayed the roles of Shalini Unnikrishnan and Fatima Ba. The plot of the film revolves around a group of women from Kerala who are coerced into converting to Islam and joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).