Bigg Boss 17: Munawar vs Firoza clash takes center stage

Shillong, October 19: In the latest episode of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss,’ hosted by Salman Khan, a heated clash between Munawar Faruqui and Firoza Khan becomes the focal point.

Meanwhile, Jigna Vora faces emotional moments during a press conference.

As per IANS, during the specially organized press conference, Jigna Vora, a former crime reporter and author, bravely addresses her past, allegations against her, her involvement in a high-profile case, and the emotional toll of losing family members during an investigation.

After the press conference, Jigna’s housemates offer their heartfelt support, coming together to comfort her.

The show also continues to entertain with the intricate relationships between contestants, including ‘Udariyaan’ co-stars Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma.

As the drama unfolds, the question remains: Can Jigna Vora overcome her turbulent past? Tensions rise in the house as Munawar and Firoza clash over proposed changes in duties.

Contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ include Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and more.