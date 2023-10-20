Dalai Lama cancels travel plans due to Flu, Bodhgaya visit unaffected

Shillong, October 20: In light of the Dalai Lama’s recent flu illness, his office announced the cancellation of his scheduled trips to Sikkim, Bylakuppe, and Hunsur until mid-December. However, his upcoming visit to Bodhgaya remains unaffected.

As per IANS, the Dalai Lama’s personal physicians have strongly advised against any travel due to the toll it would take on his health and the potential hindrance to his complete recovery.

In response to this medical guidance, his office carefully considered the situation and decided to forgo the planned visit to Sikkim in November and the trips to South India (Bylakuppe and Hunsur) originally slated for the second half of November through mid-December 2023.

Nonetheless, there is no change in the Dalai Lama’s planned visit to Bodhgaya, which is scheduled to commence in the second half of December.