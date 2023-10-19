Assam CM inaugurates Zoo Road flyover, announces slew of projects

Guwahati, Oct 19: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated Shraddhanjali Flyover on RG Baruah Road (formerly called Zoo Road) to the service of the people at a function here on Thursday evening.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 316.11 crore, the 2.28-km flyover connects Gauhati Commerce College with Sundarpur on RG Baruah Road, with another arm extended towards Geetanagar on Mother Teresa Road.

Notably, the foundation of the flyover was laid on January 29, 2022 and it was scheduled to be completed by July 29, 2024. However, the construction of the flyover has been completed by the state PWD (roads) in just 19 months.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma expressed satisfaction in inaugurating the Nilachal Flyover at Maligaon and Shraddhanjali Flyover at RG Baruah Road before Durga Puja.

“Both the flyovers would lead to smooth flow of traffic thereby giving great relief to commuters. Though, the Shraddhanjali flyover was earlier planned to be 1-km long, considering the need and demand of the people the length has been revised to make it 2.28-km long,” the chief minister said after inaugurating the flyover.

Sarma said that in the coming days, rotaries would be set up at Bhut Nath and Machkhowa and a connecting road built to divert traffic from both the points bypassing Bharalumukh.

“There will be another flyover at Bharalumukh connecting MG Road and RK Chowdhury Road,” he said, adding that the construction of the proposed 6-km flyover from Handique Girls’ College point to Bamunimaidan, involving a financial outlay of Rs. 888 crore, will start from January next year.

“The four-lane flyover with two-lane roads on either side of the flyover with adequate parking facility will prove to be a boon for the commuters and traders in the area,” he said.

Further, the chief minister said that from Pandu, an elevated corridor to Kamakhya would be built for which a tender has been floated.

“A new flyover from Arya Nagar to a point crossing Barsapara will be built. The under-construction flyovers on the national highway in Guwahati will be completed by April next year. Moreover a six-lane road from LGBI airport to Gauhati University will be laid with a provision of rotary at the Deepor Beel,” Sarma informed.