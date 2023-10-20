ECD Mission held at Songsak

Tura, Oct 20: The Development Commissioner under the Meghalaya government on Friday organised a day-long Block Level Sensitization Programme on Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission and Rescue Mission under Songsak C&RD Block at KGVB School.

During the programme, resource persons from various departments deliberated on various topics and activities like community involvement, importance of community involvement, ECD ice breaking, brain wiring game, mission and purpose, learning through play, MSRLS, ECD role of community, Poshan Abhiyan and ICDS, ECD way forward, etc.

The day-long program saw Ronald Kynta, Chief Operating Officer, Meghalaya Early Childhood Development Mission (MECDM), deliberate on mission and purpose and ECD way forward while Dr. Ivory A Sangma, DH&HO highlighted the role of health department.

Clarinda Marak, Block Mission Coordinator, Songsak, highlighted the role of education department, Madonna T Sangma, spoke about the poshan abhiyan and ICDS and Barunjit Koch, BPM, Songsak, deliberated on MSRLS.

The MECDM team dwelt on focus group discussion, community sharing, learning through play, brain wiring game, etc.

Earlier, Development Commissioner, Sampath Kumar, delivered the key-note address while East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Vibhor Aggarwal, spoke at length on community involvement.