Traffic curbs imposed during Puja festivities in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 20: Traffic police here have imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles in the city during the Durga Puja festival from October 21 to 24 in a bid to ensure safety of vulnerable road users and provide smooth passage for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders.

“Goods carrying vehicles will be allowed to enter the city from 4am to 10am with effect from Saturday to Tuesday. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of six wheels and above shall be restricted on national highway (NH)-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati city from 11am to midnight,” a statement issued by the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Guwahati, on Friday said.

Besides, restrictions in the movement of vehicles have also been imposed in certain roads in areas under Dispur, Basistha, Bharalumukh, Jalukbari, Panbazar, Chandmari and Noonmati police stations.

“Commercial passenger vehicles, particularly having all Assam tourist permits, coming from lower Assam will be terminated at Adabari bus terminus during the days of the Puja. Similarly, vehicles coming from Upper Assam shall be allowed till the ISBT at Betkuchi,” the notification said.

“ASTC undertaking buses coming from lower Assam to Paltan Bazar shall not be allowed to enter from Jalukbari and will be diverted to ISBT,” the notification issued by the DCP (traffic), Guwahati, said.

Restrictions on the movement of vehicles have also been imposed for idol-carrying vehicles, during the day of immersion of idols from 12 noon till the completion of immersion on October 24 (Dashami). In this regard, traffic arrangements have been made at Kachomari IWT ghat in Fancy Bazar and at the immersion ghat at Pandu port.