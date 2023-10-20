‘List plans for expansion of cemeteries, burial sites’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 19: The High Court of Meghalaya on Thursday asked the state government to submit a more thorough and organised report highlighting detailed plans or proposals, rather than ones that might simply be conceptual, to enhance the current facilities at cemeteries and burial sites.

The state government, via the Secretary in the Social Welfare department, filed a brief report mentioning recommendations for enhancing the current facilities at four key locations — Shillong, Tura, Jowai, and Nongpoh.

The name of Nongstoin was also mentioned in the list attached to the report but the government does not have any plan to expand the current facilities there.

A special assistance plan for capital investment 2023–24 mentions certain recommendations for the four other towns, including Shillong, but it makes no mention of the scope of the work that would be done or suggested, the court observed.

The court stated that since the last quarter of the fiscal year 2023–24 will begin in a few months, it doesn’t seem like much progress will be made towards expanding the facilities at the four major towns.

“The state is expected to file a more thorough and organised report outlining plans that are actually being carried out, not just ideas that might be on paper,” the court said.