Ensure citizens have access to adequate water, HC tells govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 19: The High Court of Meghalaya dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Thursday about water supply in Shillong, expressing the hope that the state government would act appropriately to guarantee that citizens have access to a sufficient amount of water.

“The matter seems to have worked itself out,” the court said, and added that the monsoon has officially left the state and seems to have yielded sufficient rainfall.

The petitioner or any other like-minded individual may petition the court for remedies in the event of any defect or future grievance, the court stated.