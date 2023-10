Men’s ODI WC: Hardik Pandya to miss New Zealand clash due to ankle injury, says BCCI

On Thursday, Pandya limped off the field after injuring his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s fourth league match of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, against Bangladesh at MCA Stadium in Pune, and did not participate in the rest of the match.

“The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” said the BCCI in a medical update.

It added that Pandya will join the India team directly in Lucknow for the match against defending champions England on October 29.

IANS