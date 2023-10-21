‘NEHU authority committed to act tough against perpetrators of ragging’

Shillong, Oct 21: In response to the recent ragging incident at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus, the anti-ragging committee at NEHU convened an emergency meeting today to address the issue.

The University is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial examination of the incident, emphasizing its zero-tolerance policy towards ragging.

The incident, which occurred at NEHU’s Tura Campus, has been met with swift and decisive action. The University had earlier constituted an investigation committee to lead a comprehensive inquiry into the matter, with the committee being headed by Professor Lucy Zehol. The University acknowledges the seriousness of the situation and is working closely with the local police to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Prof. P.S. Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of NEHU, recognized the gravity of the situation and visited the Tura campus earlier. During his visit, he had extensive discussions with senior university officials and Tura campus police personnel to ensure that every effort is being made to resolve the matter. However, the investigation faces challenges as the victim is currently on leave in his hometown and is unable to communicate with the concerned authorities.

In the interim, NEHU administrators have taken proactive steps to address the situation. A three-member committee has been constituted, comprising two faculty members, one from the Shillong campus and one from the Tura campus, along with one student representative from the NEHU student body. This committee will seek the consent of the victim’s family and make a visit to his hometown in Nagaland to gather necessary information and offer support.

Prof. P.S. Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of NEHU, has assured that stringent actions will be taken against the culprits once they are identified. The University remains in close contact with the victim’s family, ensuring that they receive the necessary support and assistance during this challenging time. NEHU is fully committed to cooperating with the investigating authorities to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry into the incident.

The University is committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all its students and has pledged to continue its efforts to prevent incidents of ragging and harassment. Updates on the investigation will be provided as soon as significant developments occur.