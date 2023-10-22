Apple’s crash detection saves couple in car accident

Shillong, October 22: Media reports highlight how Apple’s crash detection feature, introduced with the iPhone 14, played a crucial role in aiding a couple involved in a car accident while driving a BMW.

The incident occurred when the driver of a BMW E92 found themselves faced with a BMW E90 pulling out in front of them after negotiating a corner. The collision resulted in significant damage to both vehicles, as reported by 9to5Mac.

Fortunately, the couple emerged from the accident with only minor injuries, thanks to the rapid response of Apple’s Crash Detection system. A Reddit post by the passenger in the vehicle expressed gratitude for the Apple SOS feature, which automatically dialed 911 when they were in a state where making the call was impossible. Additionally, the system notified their emergency contacts about the situation.

Apple’s Crash Detection is compatible with the iPhone 14 and later, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 and later, the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and the Apple Watch Ultra or later. This life-saving feature previously made headlines in August when it aided a severely injured driver involved in an accident by promptly alerting first responders.

The incident occurred on August 5 in the Grey Highlands, on Road 130 southwest of Highway 10, in Ontario. Hannah Ralph, the driver, had her iPhone contact emergency responders and notify her emergency contacts, including her friend Grace Workman-Porecki, as reported by AppleInsider.