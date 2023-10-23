Samsung unveils new Galaxy Tab A9 series in India

Shillong, October 23: Samsung has announced its latest Galaxy Tab A9 series in India, offering two size options with displays of 8.7 inches and 11 inches.

As per IANS, this new series, including the Tab A9 and Tab A9+, will be available in three colors: Graphite, Silver, and Navy, and will hit the market on October 23.

TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile eXperience Business, stated, “With the latest Galaxy Tab A series release, we’re making it easier than ever for all to enjoy great entertainment and productive multitasking across the entire Galaxy ecosystem.”

Both tablets will be offered in two storage variants: 4GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB. The Tab A9 features an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera, while the Tab A9+ comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

The Tab A9 is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery, while the Tab A9+ boasts a 7,040mAh battery.

Regarding the display refresh rate, the Tab A9 supports up to a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Tab A9+ features up to a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung emphasized that Galaxy Tab A9+ users can enjoy cinematic experiences with the 90Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for lag-free gaming or scrolling. Additionally, the tablets offer immersive sound with Quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

Both tablets feature sleek unibody designs with a soft-textured back cover, providing a comfortable grip. The Tab A9+ enhances productivity by bringing PC-level multitasking through Samsung DeX, allowing for up to three split screens.

The series also offers a ‘Screen Recorder’ feature for easy screen recording, making it convenient for users to refer back to information later.