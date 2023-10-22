India vs New Zealand: A history of ICC rivalry

Shillong, October 22: In the 2019 World Cup semi-final, India faced New Zealand with aspirations of reaching the final.

India was a formidable force throughout the tournament, but once again, the Blackcaps proved to be their Achilles’ heel.

As per India Today, while India holds a 58-50 head-to-head record against New Zealand, it’s a different story when it comes to ICC events. India hasn’t defeated New Zealand in an ICC event for two decades, starting after their 2003 World Cup victory. In ODI World Cups, New Zealand maintains a 5-3 lead over India.

Following their 2019 World Cup loss, New Zealand also triumphed over India in the inaugural World Test Championship final. Such streaks can play a significant role in high-stakes clashes.

Nonetheless, the Indian team appears unwavering in their pursuit of victory, undistracted by external noise.

In the 2023 Cricket World Cup, India has showcased an impressive blend of batting and bowling prowess, remaining unbeaten with four consecutive wins. Captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli lead the charge in batting, amassing 265 and 259 runs, respectively. The entire Indian batting lineup has consistently performed with a strike rate exceeding 100, often chasing down targets in under 42 overs.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the pace attack with ten wickets. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have not only taken wickets but also maintained a tight economy.

New Zealand, despite the absence of captain Kane Williamson, has displayed an impeccable performance in the World Cup. Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, and Tom Latham have bolstered the batting lineup. With the pace attack of Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and the left-arm spin of Mitchell Santner, New Zealand presents a formidable combination for success.