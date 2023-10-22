Israeli airstrike targets compound in West Bank amid escalating tensions

Shillong, October 22: Israeli forces conducted an aerial strike on a compound beneath the al-Ansar Mosque in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), this compound was allegedly being used by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations for planning and executing terrorist attacks.

As per India Today, the IDF released images of an entrance to a bunker located under the mosque, along with a diagram showing the storage of weapons by militants in the area. Palestinian sources reported at least one fatality and three injuries resulting from the strike.

In Gaza, the Israeli military is preparing to escalate its attacks on the enclave to increase pressure on Hamas. IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that Israel is entering “the next phase of the war.” The attacks on Gaza City are expected to intensify.