Lebanese militant group Hezbollah: Its background and evolution

Shillong, October 22: Amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, another non-state actor, Hezbollah, is gaining prominence.

This Lebanese Shia Islamist militant group stands out in a predominantly Sunni region and is labeled a terror organization by Western and many Arab powers. Yet, it’s the only group that has forced Israeli forces to retreat from Arab territory on two occasions.

As per IANS, Hezbollah’s connection with Sunni Islamist Hamas, which it supports in response to Israeli attacks on Gaza, might seem unusual. However, their enmity with Israel has its roots in Israeli actions that contributed to the growth of both groups.

Hezbollah operates in Lebanon, a multi-denominational country with religious divisions. The post of President is reserved for Maronite Christians, Prime Minister for Sunni Muslims, and Parliament Speaker for Shias.

This group is no small outfit; it boasts a significant military presence. While its leader, Sheikh Hasan Nasrallah, claimed a strength of 100,000 men in 2021, other estimates put it at 25,000 full-time members and 25,000-30,000 reservists. They possess advanced weaponry, including anti-tank, anti-aircraft, and anti-ship missiles.

Hezbollah is considered more potent than the Lebanese armed forces, and its missile inventory surpasses those of many sovereign nations.

In its approximately forty-year history, Hezbollah has transformed from a small clandestine group of Islamist revolutionaries known for guerrilla warfare and insurgent actions to a semi-military organization with intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities, enabling it to conduct complex coordinated attacks.

Hezbollah’s role in Lebanese politics began after the Taif accords of 1989 ended the country’s civil war. It has gained political prominence, holding seats in Parliament and participating in multiple governments.

While some Arab countries consider it a terrorist organization, Lebanon recognizes it as a legitimate political force, as does Syria, where it supported Bashar Al Assad during the civil war. It has also played a role in Iraq against the Islamic State.

Apart from its political and military activities, Hezbollah’s social and charitable endeavors have boosted its popularity in Lebanese society, even among Sunnis and Christians.

Hezbollah’s origins trace back to the Lebanese civil war, the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982, and the influence of Iran’s Islamic Revolution. It was nurtured by Shia clerics who studied in Iraq and Iran, as well as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Hezbollah gained prominence with links to suicide attacks on the US Embassy and barracks in Beirut, leading to the withdrawal of US and French peacekeeping forces. It also carried out attacks on Israeli positions in Tyre, although there’s some uncertainty about its exact formation date.

Hezbollah’s actions eventually forced Israel to withdraw from Lebanon in 2000. Although Israel returned in 2006, they were unable to achieve their goal of crushing Hezbollah.

Notably, Israeli officials have acknowledged their role in facilitating Hezbollah’s rise, with former Prime Minister Ehud Barak admitting that their presence in Lebanon contributed to Hezbollah’s formation.

The outcome of Hezbollah’s involvement in the current conflict remains to be seen.