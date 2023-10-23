‘Kantara’, ‘The Kerala Story’ to be screened at 54th IFFI’s Indian Panorama

Shillong, October 23: The upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will screen 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films in its flagship component of Indian Panorama.

As per IANS, the feature films include popular works from Hindi and other Indian cinemas such as ‘Kantara’, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, ‘The Kerala Story’, India’s Oscars submission ‘2018 – Everyone Is A Hero,’ and ‘Viduthalai Part 1’, among others.

These selected films will be featured at the 54th edition of IFFI, taking place from November 20-28, 2023, in Goa.

Organized by the National Film Development Corporation and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Indian Panorama aims to select films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence in accordance with its regulations.

The selection of films for the Indian Panorama is made by eminent personalities from the world of Indian cinema, with a total of twelve jury members for feature films and six for non-feature films, led by their respective chairpersons.

In the feature film section, ‘Aattam (Malayalam)’ will be the opening film for Indian Panorama 2023. Other films in this section include ‘Aaraariraaro’, ‘Aattam’, ‘Ardhangini’, ‘Deep Fridge’, ‘Dhai Aakhar’, ‘Iratta’, ‘Kaadhal Enbathu Pothu Udamai’, ‘Kaathal’, ‘Malikappuram’, ‘Mandali’, ‘Mirbeen’, ‘Neela Nira Sooriyan’, ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’, ‘Pookkaalam’, ‘Rabindra Kabya Rahasya’, ‘Sanaa’, ‘The Vaccine War’, and ‘Vadh’. The mainstream cinema section features films like ‘2018 – Everyone is a Hero’, ‘Gulmohar’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan Part – 2’, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, and ‘The Kerala Story’.

The non-feature film section, with ‘Andro Dreams’ (Manipuri) as the opening film, includes ‘1947: Brexit India’, ‘Andro Dreams’, ‘Baasan’, ‘Back To The Future’, ‘Baruar Xongxar’, ‘Behrupiya – The Impersonator’, ‘Bhangaar Nansei Nilam’ (Changing Landscape), ‘Chupi Roh’, ‘Giddh’ (The Scavenger), ‘Kathabor’, ‘Lachit’ (The Warrior), ‘Last Meet’, ‘Life In Loom’, ‘Mau: The Spirit Dreams Of Cheraw’, ‘Pradakshina’, ‘Sadabahar’, ‘Sri Rudram’, ‘The Sea & Seven Villages’, and ‘Utsavmurti’.