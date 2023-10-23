‘Indian Idol 14’ reveals top 15 contestants

Shillong, October 23: The singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’ has unveiled its “Top 15” contestants for this season during the theatre round, where these individuals captivated the judges with their outstanding singing skills.

As per IANS, the “Top 15” contestants are: Maithili Shome, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Anjana Padhmanabhan, Utkarsh Wankhede, Ananya Pal, Dipan Mitra, Mahima Bhattacharjee, Piyush Panwar, Surender Kumar, Vaibhav Gupta, Muskan Srivastava, Adya Mishra, Gayathry Rajiv, Obom Tangu, and Menuka Poudel.

This season is set to be a grand celebration of music, and the selected “Top 15” contestants have undoubtedly left an indelible mark with their melodious voices.

Hussain Kuwajerwala, the show’s host, expressed his excitement for the contestants, saying, “I am delighted for the Top 15 Contestants. Each and every one of them deserves to be there. The talent will undoubtedly perform for the masses and leave their mark on history.”

He further added, “On the skill front, everyone is quite enthusiastic and confident about their singing, and the top 15 are all my favorites. I hope they outshine their talents and leave a lasting impression on the viewers.”

With National Award winner Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood’s King of Melody Kumar Sanu, and acclaimed composer and singer Vishal Dadlani offering their guidance and expertise, the audience can anticipate a musical extravaganza filled with soul-stirring performances.