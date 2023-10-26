Football trials at North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI,Oct 25: North Liberty Higher Secondary School in Jowai is extending its invitation to young football enthusiasts from the Khynnah Shynrang and Khynnah Khynthei areas, providing them with a golden opportunity to display their skills and talents.

The trials, aimed at identifying promising players, are scheduled for November 4, 2023, at 8:00 A.M, at the Wahiajer Playground.

For the U-14 Boys category, the school welcomes those born in 2011, 2012, and 2013. Meanwhile, the U-17 Boys category is open to individuals born in 2008, 2009, and 2010.

These trials promise to be a platform for budding football stars to shine.Additionally, the school is enthusiastic about encouraging young talent among girls as well. U-17 Girls born in 2008, 2009, and 2010 are also invited to take part in the trials, further emphasizing inclusivity and gender diversity in football.

To ensure smooth registration, participants need to bring photocopies and original documents for verification purposes, including their Birth Certificate and Aadhaar Card.

The North Liberty Higher Secondary School in Jowai is dedicated to nurturing young football talent and providing a robust platform for growth. These trials offer an exciting opportunity for the youth to embark on their football journey and make their mark in the world of sports.

So, lace up your boots and get ready for the North Liberty Higher Secondary School football trials.