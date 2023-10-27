Officials’ denial to accept bank docs on PMFME irks AHAM

Tura, Oct 27: The AHAM in Garo Hills on Friday expressed concern over refusal by authorities to accept bank documents for Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME) which it said, is causing inconveniences to would be beneficiaries who want to avail of the scheme.

“Many villagers from different districts of Meghalaya who had applied for Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme are disappointed by the recent refusal of Banks to accept bank documents, with some banks even advising them to not apply due to fear of fraud cases. However, this refusal has caused significant inconvenience to those attempting to avail the benefits of this government scheme,” its General Secretary, Clinton R Marak said, in a statement.

The organization pointed out that the PMFME Scheme, launched by the government, was aimed at promoting the growth and development of micro food processing businesses, contributing to the rural economy and generating employment opportunities. According to it, numerous individuals have reported that they were denied acceptance when attempting to submit their applications for the scheme which in turn, has directly impacted their ability to avail the benefits and support offered by the government under the scheme.

Pointing out that officers need to be made aware of the schemes whenever the government launches them, the organization urged concerned authorities to rectify the anomaly.

“I urge the every District Horticulture HOD to investigate this matter promptly and take appropriate action against the refusal to accept bank documents for the said scheme. Because whether it is genuine or fraud, it should be cleared with full transparency. It is crucial for the concerned staff members to receive necessary guidance and training to ensure that incidents of this nature do not occur in the future,” Marak said.

IANS