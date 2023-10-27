SWGH groups seek scrapping of LDA recruitment result

Tura, Oct 27: A conglomeration of civil societies like the GSU, AHAM and NGCO from South West Garo Hills on Friday sought the cancelation of the results declared recently for 10 posts of LDA, claiming that the result was put out in complete violation of the norms of the government order issued on June 14 this year.

The combined groups have dispatched a complaint in this to the district Deputy Commissioner R P Marak. The results were declared by the District Selection Committee (DSC) earlier on October 17.

“As per the aforementioned Government order, it is clearly stated that while selecting candidates for vacancies, preference should be given to local candidates who are permanent residents of the district in which the vacancy occurs. Specifically, in the case of Garo Hills, the combined reservation of 80% is meant to be available to Garos in the absence of the Khasi/Jaintia community. However, the recent result declaration has failed to adhere to these guidelines, thereby depriving the rights of the youth of South West Garo Hills, the groups said, in their complaint.

The groups, while seeking the immediate cancellation of the result, also demanded the conduct of a fresh written examination in compliance with the government order.