A ‘kalash’ carrying soil from Meghalaya reaches the national capital as part of the Amrit Kalash Yatra under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ 2023 campaign, in New Delhi, on Friday. (Right) The Amrit Kalash Yatra delegation from Meghalaya is seen at New Delhi Railway Station, on Friday. (PIB)
The Shillong Times, a leading media house in Meghalaya, dedicated to delivering news and information from across the state, the Northeast, and the nation.
Founded on August 10, 1945, The Shillong Times is the second-oldest English daily in Northeast India and is celebrating 78 glorious years of journalistic excellence.