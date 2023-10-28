A ‘kalash’ carrying soil from Meghalaya reaches the national capital as part of the Amrit Kalash Yatra under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ 2023 campaign, in New Delhi, on Friday. (Right) The Amrit Kalash Yatra delegation from Meghalaya is seen at New Delhi Railway Station, on Friday. (PIB)

By Our Reporter
