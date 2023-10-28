GH church body wants Garo in revised list of languages

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 27: The Garo Baptist Convention has expressed concern and disappointment over the exclusion of the Garo or A’chik language from the tentative list of 38 languages to be incorporated in the Eight Schedule as notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs recently.

“Garo language and literature have evolved over time and is spoken by about 15 lakh people in the Northeast and primarily in the five districts of Meghalaya. Overall, about 33% of the population of Meghalaya speaks Garo or A’chik language. On the academic front, the language has reached doctoral study level and thousands of students pursue their studies in Garo language,” the convention said.

Pointing out that the demand for inclusion of Garo language in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution of India is a long pending and legitimate call, it urged the central and the state governments to consider urgently reviewing and amending the recently released list by including the Garo or A’chik language.