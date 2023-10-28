No civilian killing, collateral damage in my tenure: J&K DGP

Addressing the passing out parade of 307 officials at commando training centre (CTC) Lethpora in Pulwama district, the DGP said that the word ‘Zero’ has been most popular in J&K since the past five years.

“The 5-year report card of J&K suggests that there has been zero collateral damage, zero law and order incident and zero civilian causality. The graph of terrorism that brought a bad name to J&K is also coming down to zero,” he said.

He said that this year, Operation Capacity Building was launched to lace the 43 police stations with the latest weaponry and anti-terror teams.

He said that in the first phase, we covered 21 police stations and today, teams have been launched for the remaining 22 police stations. These police stations are being covered under zero terror plan.

He said that three incidents were reported in Anantnag district while 36 police stations showed a 100 per cent militancy free record.

“The police stations covered under OP Capacity Building will have drone availability, latest weaponry and 14 member squad each for tackling terror incidents. With the help of these new teams area domination will get further strengthened,” he said.

He said that the killing of five terrorists in Machil, Kupwara signifies that the enemy continues to disrupt the peace in J&K.

“Our border grid is so strong and we will ensure all bids are foiled on the LoC. All these achievements of police were impossible without public support,” he said.

He said that the J&K police is the people’s police, working for the safety of youth, people and the children who leave their homes for school for a better future.

“We urge people to continue their support to police for better tomorrow,” he said.

Dilbag Singh retires on October 31 and special DG (CID), R.R. Swain will assume the charge of the DGP from November 1 this year.

IANS