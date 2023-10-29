Wizards search for first win in home opener against Grizzlies

Los Angeles, Oct 28: Washington Wizards May Benefit from Memphis Grizzlies’ Fatigue in Home Opener

In their highly anticipated home opener, the Washington Wizards may have received a stroke of good fortune as they prepare to face the Memphis Grizzlies this Saturday. The Grizzlies, who recently completed the second leg of a back-to-back, spent the majority of their previous game trailing during a 108-104 defeat to the Denver Nuggets at their home court.

During the match, six Grizzlies players reached double figures in scoring, with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the team with 21 points. Derrick Rose, coming off the bench, contributed 16 crucial points, including a game-altering jumper in the fourth quarter. Despite their spirited efforts, the Grizzlies could not fend off the defending NBA champions and now find themselves at a 0-2 win-loss record early in the season.

The Grizzlies are currently facing the absence of their All-Star guard, Ja Morant, who is serving a 25-game suspension following multiple instances of being captured with firearms in videos. In Morant’s stead, Marcus Smart has taken up the mantle as the starting point guard, showcasing his skills with 20 points in the game against Denver.

Desmond Bane, who had an impressive season opener with 31 points and a 5-of-10 three-point shooting performance, scored 15 points in the most recent game but struggled with a 1-of-10 performance from beyond the arc.

Coach Taylor Jenkins commented on the match, saying, “The margin for error against the Nuggets is very, very small. We had a couple of missed opportunities for sure, but I love the execution for the most part.” Jenkins also noted a significant improvement in their energy and transition play from defense to offense compared to their season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. (Agencies)