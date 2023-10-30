Drug peddler held in EJH; heroin seized

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Oct 29: East Jaintia Hills Police on Sunday arrested one drug peddler while he was travelling in a night super bus (AS-01-FC-7788) carrying illegal contraband.

After receiving inputs, the police set up naka on NH-6 near Khliehriat police station. Subsequently, the bus was intercepted and the drug peddler detained. During the search of the vehicle in the presence of independent witnesses, 20 boxes of yellowish powder were recovered from his bag. Preliminary test of the powder was conducted which tested positive for heroin. The heroin weighed 274.23 grams.

The police apprehended the person, identified as Rofique Uddin Amend, a resident of Telitakar Part 11 Katogora PS, Assam.