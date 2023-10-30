Shillong Jottings

Bossmit likes to party!

Why to worry about traffic when you can dance your guts out?

Shillong, where city streets are often overlooked as mundane pathways for traffic, the dancing Bossmit has given them a distinct identity. Among other landmarks, this is a head-turner that’ll make one question their senses.

The colourful wooden-decorated legendary buses that roam the streets of Shillong are more than a medium of commute. These buses have a hidden talent – they throw a party on wheels! It’s like a never-ending carnival, with passengers, usually the youthful bunch, dancing their hearts out to chart-toppers ranging from the iconic Venga Boys to the freshest Hindi pop sensations. But the million-dollar question is where is the party happening? While the picnic season is just around the corner, these buses aren’t limited to a season. They’re partying all year round.

The legendary Bossmit reveals Shillong’s vibrant spirit in a way that a few other things can. And amid the colourful decor and infectious tunes, it’s the boundless energy of the city’s youth that truly steals the show.

To deliver your own food to yourself!

Ever wondered what it’s like to order food online, and then coerced into picking it up and delivering it to yourself? This is very likely to happen to any of us if the order is placed anywhere around 10 pm.

Ordering food on Swiggy became a misadventure recently for an SJ team member, when the food ordered wasn’t delivered on time.

The app instructed the customer to be patient and that it was finding a rider to deliver the food. Surprisingly, a call comes from the restaurant saying that the food was packed and ready but was apparently not picked up for delivery by then. While the ETA kept being rescheduled in the app, the restaurant suggested that the food be picked up by the customer, as it explained that this was not the first time the eatery had to call a customer in regard with the food delivery issue. At the end of the day, the food was picked up by the customer; the app eventually gave up looking for a rider and sent intimation about a refund that it initiated.

People can be spared such inconvenience, if there aren’t delivery persons around, order may not be taken.