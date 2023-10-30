KHADC session deferred: Chyne slams NPP-led EC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 29: Titosstarwell Chyne, the Leader of Opposition (LO) in the KHADC, blasted the NPP-led Executive Committee (EC) on Sunday for failing to convene the council session, which was scheduled for October.

“The council must meet at least once every four months. However, I was shocked to learn in a letter that the session has been rescheduled till December,” Chyne told The Shillong Times.

He declared that counting the extraordinary session as a regular session by the EC would be completely unjustified.

The LO stated that members are not permitted to bring up any other issues at the special session, as it is being called for a specific agenda.

Chyne stated, “We want to raise many issues in the House, and we are disappointed with the current EC for its delay in calling the regular session.”

He added that the opposition is still unaware of the forthcoming Monolith Festival, which the EC had declared will take place in December.

According to the LO, the opposition members have not received a single invitation to a meeting to discuss the EC’s plans to organise the Monolith Festival.

“However, given that the EC would rather not include the opposition in any of its initiatives, I’m not surprised,” Chyne remarked, while adding, “I always remembered to take the opposition on board during my tenure as the CEM.”

Furthermore, the LO stated that the previous EC took the initiative to launch the solid waste management project, which the council has now decided to implement in partnership with the World Bank.

He recounted that shortly before his EC was overthrown, he had taken the current CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, to a meeting with the World Bank in Delhi regarding this solid waste management initiative.

“But the current dispensation is boasting that it was their initiative, which is not true,” Chyne countered.

Asked to comment on the scandal surrounding the alleged illegal collecting at the council’s check gates, the former CEM responded, saying, “Just wait and watch.”