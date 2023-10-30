Shillong bags top honours for STEMS bus services

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 29: Shillong has been recognised as the “City with the Best Record of Public Involvement in its Transport Planning” for the “Shared Commuter Service” in East Khasi Hills (Shillong), an initiative implemented by Sustainable Transport and Efficient Mobility Society (STEMS).

Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, presented the award during the 16th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo 2023, which took place in New Delhi on October 27–29. Isawanda Laloo, CEO of STEMS, acknowledged the honour with the STEMS team.

The STEMS programme received the award in particular for involving a wide range of stakeholders, including parents, community members, and school administrators. Additionally, the programme was planned and designed in collaboration with government agencies such as the District Administration, East Khasi Hills, Shillong Traffic Police, PWD, and MTC.

Launched just before the 2023 Assembly elections, STEMS was designed in 2021 by the Planning Department with the intention of serving students throughout the city and assisting Shillong in combating its traffic problem.

However, earlier Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma while agreeing to the fact that there are few takers for the STEMS buses had attributed the reasons to lack of awareness, and seemed hopeful that the upcoming new academic session will be a game changer for the pilot service.

Earlier in October, the state government had submitted a report to the High Court of Meghalaya that 70 students had availed the bus services till August.