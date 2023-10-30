Thieves steal nearly $100,000 worth of products from US Apple store

Shillong, October 30: In a recent incident, thieves targeted an Apple Store in the US, making away with approximately $100,000 worth of Apple products.

The theft occurred on the morning of October 24 at the Apple Store on Burlingame Avenue, California, where five suspects entered and stole undisclosed Apple items, as reported by Kron4.

According to the Burlingame Police Department, the suspects fled in a grey BMW X5 SUV without a license plate after committing the theft. Fortunately, no employees or security personnel were harmed during the incident.

Although authorities managed to locate the BMW, they were unable to apprehend the suspects, who remain at large.

This incident follows a similar one last month when masked individuals targeted an Apple store in Philadelphia, making off with the latest products, including iPhone 15 devices and iPads. Videos of the incident, which went viral, showed police officers attempting to apprehend the looters, who were dressed in Halloween masks, as they looted the stores.

According to the Daily Mail, the Apple Store was attacked around 8 pm on September 26, and the police chased looters while recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one location. Over a hundred masked looters were involved, and they also targeted other stores before law enforcement arrived.