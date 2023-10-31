Buoyed by high footfall, Kaziranga offers more avenues for tourists

Guwahati, Oct 31: Encouraged by the increasing number of tourists over the past fortnight, authorities of the Kaziranga National Park, which reopened on October 15, have lined up new avenues to woo more visitors ahead of Diwali.

Official sources informed that the UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for being home to the one-horned rhinoceros, has seen over 16000 visitors, both foreign and Indian, during the past 15 days.

“As part of furthering the mandate given by the chief minister for “Greater Kaziranga”, new vistas of visitor friendly avenues are being opened in November before the Deepawali vacation break,” an official said.

The key tourism opportunities include elephant safaris in the Kohora, Bagori and Burapahar ranges of Kaziranga National Park.

“Initially, 33 private elephant applications have been received and have been permitted to take up safaris in Bagori range. Similarly at Kohora, 15-20 departmental elephants shall be made available for this unique experience. Possibilities to take up elephant safari under Burapahar are also being explored owing to its unique undulating terrain and wooded landscape,” the official said.

In addition to elephant safaris, visitors will be able to witness elephant bathing (a unique ritual that exemplifies mahout-elephant bonding) and elephant feeding upon request. These activities have been included to nurture compassion and care, especially among children.

Elephant safaris and vehicle safaris will also be available at Burachapori and Laokhowa wildlife sanctuaries under Nagaon wildlife divisions, which have a landscape for freshwater mangroves and bee-eater nesting colonies during winter. Trekking options will also be available for tourists.

There will be vehicle safaris at Agoratoli range as well where tourists can also visit a Mising ethnic store. Notably, migratory birds have the highest visitation in this eastern range and the range is now ready for jeep safaris from November 1.

Besides, another major attraction would be the Chirang trail and a Karbi ethnic store under Burapahar Range. “A beautiful hill trek that promises to be a haven for bird watchers and for hearing the reverberating calls of the Hoolock Gibbons is being revived in Burapahar. Accommodation in forest guest houses shall also be made online,” the official said.