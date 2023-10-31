Gadkari lays foundation for 26 NH projects in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 31: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation for 26 national highway projects with an investment of more than Rs 17,500 crore in Assam on Tuesday.

Among the projects inaugurated include the four-laning of the Kaliabor Tinali-Dolabari, including construction of new two lane bridge over the Brahmaputra river at a cost of Rs 837 crore; four laning of the Dokmoka-Loring Thepi (Rs 266 crore); two laning of Powamara to Bataia, Trinokhal to Mundamala and Lowarpuwa to Churaibari (Rs 167 crore) and strengthening of Numaligarh-Khatkhati Road (Rs 146 crore).

Besides, foundation stones were laid for 22 projects worth Rs 16,128 crore during a programme at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here.

Union minister of state for road transport and highways, General V.K Singh; Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma besides state Cabinet Ministers, Member of Parliaments, MLAs, and NHIDCL officials were present on the occasion.

The Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Ledo project aims to enhance inter-state connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, boost strategic presence, and promote trade and tourism.

On the other hand, the Silchar-Lailapur section will connect Barak Valley with Mizoram, fostering socio-economic growth; NH-515 in Dhemaji district will improve connectivity between north Assam and Arunachal Pradesh while NH-137 will enhance connectivity in the Dima Hasao region and provide an alternate route to western Manipur.

Besides, the Paikan-Guwahati Airport section will facilitate the Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Jogighopa.

Additionally, the construction of new bridges will alleviate congestion and enhance trade, tourism, and socio-economic progress in the region.

“I joined Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji to dedicate 26 national highway projects, spanning 610 kms worth Rs 17,500 crore. In the last nine years, a record 4000 kilometres of national highway works worth Rs 1 lakh crore has been undertaken in Assam by the government led by honorable PM,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

“Today’s efforts manifest the best benefits of a double-engine government. They include building vital bridges, strengthening Assam as a hub and spoke centre for Intra North East connectivity and decongesting our urban centres,” Sarma said.

“These projects strengthen the idea of comprehensive connectivity – cultural, digital and physical – which has been at the heart of the Northeast’s transformation under the Prime Minister’s leadership,” he said.

Notably, prior to the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony, Gadkari also reviewed the ongoing national highway projects in the North-eastern region.