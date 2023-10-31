Israeli-German woman abducted by Hamas in Gaza confirmed murdered

Shillong, October 31: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has officially confirmed the tragic end of Shani Louk, an Israeli-German woman who was abducted from the Nova festival celebrations and taken to Gaza by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. On October 7, a disturbing video emerged from Gaza, depicting Louk paraded naked by Hamas.

As per IANDS, in the video, she was subjected to mistreatment by onlookers, including a young boy who spat at her. Louk’s father and cousin received an official letter from the IDF and the Israeli relief agency Zaka, confirming her brutal murder.

According to the IDF, doctors have confirmed her identity through the discovery of parts of her skull, and it was determined that she could not have survived without these bone fragments. After consulting with two experts and a Rabbi, she was declared deceased.

The IDF and Zaka have reported that her abused body remains with Hamas in Gaza.