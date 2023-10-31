Members of the New Apostolic Church pray at a makeshift memorial outside a bowling alley, the site of one of this week’s mass shootings, in Lewiston, Maine, on Monday. A gunman killed 18 people at the bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday. (PTI)

By
Agencies
-
0
Members of the New Apostolic Church pray at a makeshift memorial outside a bowling alley, the site of one of this week's mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. A gunman killed multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday. AP/PTI(AP10_30_2023_000008B)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR