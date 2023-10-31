Members of the New Apostolic Church pray at a makeshift memorial outside a bowling alley, the site of one of this week’s mass shootings, in Lewiston, Maine, on Monday. A gunman killed 18 people at the bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday. (PTI)
The Shillong Times, a leading media house in Meghalaya, dedicated to delivering news and information from across the state, the Northeast, and the nation.
Founded on August 10, 1945, The Shillong Times is the second-oldest English daily in Northeast India and is celebrating 78 glorious years of journalistic excellence.