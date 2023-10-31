Salman Khan’s shirtless demand: Bobby Deol’s ‘Race 3’ revelation

Shillong, October 31: Bobby Deol, eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Animal,’ has disclosed an interesting anecdote. He revealed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had a unique condition for him to join the cast of ‘Race 3’ – he had to remove his shirt.

As per IANS, frequently referred to as ‘Lord Bobby’ on social media, Bobby Deol will be the guest on the second episode of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan,’ hosted by director-producer Karan Johar.

Recalling the conversation with Salman Khan, Bobby Deol said, “Salman told me that when my career wasn’t going well, I hopped on to your brother’s back, and things improved. Then I hopped on to Sanjay Dutt’s back, and things changed for the better.”

He continued, “We call each other ‘mamu,’ so I told him, ‘Mamu, let me hop on your back because things aren’t going too well for me right now.’ He remembered that, and a couple of years later, I got a phone call from him. He asked, ‘Mamu, will you remove your shirt?’ I said, ‘Yes, Mamu, I’ll do whatever it takes.’ That’s how I got the role in ‘Race 3.'”

The eighth season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ has received immense love and appreciation, and it’s set to become even more exciting with the dynamic Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, gracing the Koffee couch.

You can catch ‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.