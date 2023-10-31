Aditya Chopra keeps Shah Rukh Khan’s role in ‘Tiger 3’ a secret

Shillong, October 31: Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films, is determined to keep superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in ‘Tiger 3’ a well-guarded secret until the film’s release.

A source revealed to IANS, “SRK, also known as Pathaan, appearing in ‘Tiger 3’ is a major highlight of the YRF Spy Universe movie. Adi is adamant about not revealing any images or videos of this significant moment to the public without them purchasing a ticket for ‘Tiger 3.'”

The source continued, “Just as Salman Khan’s remarkable cameo in ‘Pathaan’ was kept under wraps, Adi will do the same with SRK’s role in ‘Tiger 3.'”

Aditya Chopra has positioned the YRF Spy Universe as India’s premier theatrical franchise, aiming for an electrifying atmosphere in theaters when these spy films debut. As a result, every aspect of these movies is being meticulously crafted behind the closed doors of YRF.

Adi envisions the YRF Spy Universe as the ultimate platform for the most thrilling action spectacles that Indian audiences can experience. Thus, it’s expected that major surprises like this will only be unveiled to the audience in theaters.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is scheduled for release this Diwali, on November 12, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.