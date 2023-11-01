Israel-Hamas conflict impacts global markets: Cautious strategy advised

Shillong, November 1: As the ground war in Gaza intensifies, the West Asian crisis remains highly uncertain. The end of this conflict and its consequences are still unknown.

As per IANS, V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, advises investors to maintain a cautious approach.

Interestingly, global equity markets appear to be more affected by the rise in US bond yields than the Israel-Hamas conflict. Vijayakumar points out that the US 10-year bond yield exceeding 4.9% will continue to pose a significant challenge to stock markets, especially in emerging markets. The sustained selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) is expected to continue weighing on the markets.

On a positive note for India, the decline in Brent crude oil prices to $85 is significant. Sectors like aviation, paints, and tire stocks are likely to respond positively to this development.

Investors are encouraged to monitor high-quality large-cap companies such as Maruti, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, ITC, and L&T. These companies have demonstrated strong Q2 results and have good earnings visibility, making them attractive for substantial institutional buying when normalcy returns.

As of Wednesday, BSE Sensex is down 132 points at 63,742 points. Notable decliners include Asian Paints, Nestle, Maruti, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, each down by more than 1%.