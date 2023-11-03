Five held on charge of sexual assault of minor in Phulbari

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Nov 2: Five persons were arrested from Chibinang village on charges of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old minor while she was on her way home. While the FIR by the father of the victim only mentioned one of sexually assaulting the victim on Wednesday, the rest allegedly assisted the main suspect in abducting the girl.

In the FIR filed on Thursday, at Phulbari police station under West Garo Hills, the father of the victim named five persons. The accused in the case have been identified as Zakirul Islam, Rakif Hussain, Bhima Sanyasi, Laddu Islam and Kaushik Gupta.

The FIR stated that at around 10 pm on Wednesday, the girl along with some of her friends was returning home from Chibinang when they were accosted by the accused near the Chibinang Durga Temple.

“Zakirul came on his bike and forcefully took her to a lonely place while the others assaulted her friends. He took her to an isolated place in a paddy filed and raped her. He later threatened to kill her if she disclosed anything and when she tried to scream for help. After he raped her, she was able to escape by jumping from the bike that she was being forced to travel on. She headed to her friend’s house in the dark and told us the details today,” stated the FIR.

Sources stated that the accused in the case had allegedly used weapons to threaten the victim, a charge that the police are investigating.

“We are investigating the matter and all the accused have been arrested. A high-ranking officer will be going there to investigate the case. We will take action against those responsible,” informed WGH Superintendent of Police, Abraham T Sangma.