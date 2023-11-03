Top bureaucrats to monitor functioning of district hospitals

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: The government has assigned two officers to manage and monitor the situation in the district hospitals in Shillong, Jowai, and Tura in order to address general functioning, and specifically the issue of human resources and health infrastructure.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh visited Shillong Civil Hospital recently and met with the officers to examine the needs and requirements for infrastructure.

The Shillong and Jowai civil hospitals would be under Commissioner and Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Dr Joram Beda while Tura Civil Hospital will be overseen by Ramkumar S, the Secretary of the department.

The government has asked medical superintendents of the three district hospitals to cooperate with the review and ensure functioning is upgraded to a level that meets IPHS norms and national quality standards.