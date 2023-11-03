Group wants police outpost set up at Rengdim

Tura, Nov 1: The United A’chik Youth Federation based at Rengdim in West Khasi Hills has dispatched a petition to the Meghalaya Home Minister seeking the setting up of a police outpost in the area.

The organization in its petition said that the people from the area as well as from more than 20 other surrounding villages were facing immense difficulties as they have to travel 17 kilometres away to Shallang to file any kind of a complaint. The organization also reminded that as the weekly market has been set up at Rengdim, anti-social activities have been taking place in the area from time to time.

“The area has been prone to several untoward incidents and criminal activities in the past, which could have been checked if the outpost is set up in the area,” the organization said.

The organization urged the minister to look into the demand immediately to ensure that the people of the area feel safe and secure.