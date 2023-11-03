Satish Kumar Pandey takes over as GM of NFR (Construction)

Guwahati, Nov 3/–/ Satish Kumar Pandey, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers from UPSC’s 1986 batch, has taken over charge as the general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction), official sources here said.

As general manager, NFR, (construction), he will be the overall in-charge of all railway construction activities within the jurisdiction of NF Railway – all north-eastern states, including Sikkim, and parts of West Bengal and Bihar.

A graduate in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and M. Tech in Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Pandey had joined Indian Railways in 1988 as a probationary officer.

During the early stage of his career, he was posted as an assistant divisional engineer of Muzaffarpur. He has worked as an executive engineer at Flash Butt Plant and senior divisional engineer of Varanasi and Sonpur Division under North Eastern Railway.

He was also in the charge of the Lucknow division under North Eastern Railway as additional divisional railway manager from March 2007 to May 2009.

During his tenure at Railway Board, he served as executive director/CE/P from August 2015 to March 2017. He also held the post of Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NE circle from April 2017 to June 2018.