KHADC panel to correct anomalies in clan bill

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: The KHADC has established a special committee to address all shortcomings before reintroducing the KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Clan Administration) Bill, 2022 in the House during the winter session of the council scheduled to begin on December 20.

KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem announced on Thursday that the special committee will be led by Deputy CEM PN Syiem and will include senior MDC Bindo Lanong and Leader of the Opposition Titosstarwell Chyne, among others, as members.

He claimed that the current EC is determined to ensure that the bill gets approved in the next session.

The KHADC had unanimously decided to recall the bill during the two-day special session of the council in September.

The clan bill was previously returned by the state government due to its inconsistency with the KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act, 1997.

The deputy CEM had stated that the government had contacted the KHADC for clarity given that the term “clan” appears in both the Lineage Act and the Clan Bill.

KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem had said the Law department mentioned the conflict between the bill and the Act.

“After properly going through the bill we also noticed the conflict between the two bills. It is for this reason we decided to refer the matter to the advisory committee,” he had said.